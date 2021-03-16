Rockville, MD| Leadership Montgomery (LM) held its Corporate Volunteer Awards Luncheon on March 12. The annual event recognizes local businesses for their support of the Montgomery County community through employee volunteer engagement.
The 2021 award recipients are:
- Innovative Employee Volunteer Program— Ruppert Landscape
- Evolving Employee Volunteer Program — ITegrity, Inc.
- Emerging Employee Volunteer Program—480 Club, LLC
- Partnership of the Year—Los Chorros Restaurant in partnership with Upcounty Consolidation Hub at BlackRock
- Well Workplace Award—Manna Food Center
Additionally, the Corporate Volunteer Award is presented to one business, organization, or individual for outstanding service in Montgomery County. This year’s Corporate Volunteer Award recipient is M&T Bank for their work on the Holiday Giving Project.
“We are so proud to honor to these organizations that are making a difference through employee volunteerism.” said Dana Pauley, Interim Executive Director of LM. “We hope that by casting a spotlight on their tremendous efforts, more businesses will be inspired to engage their employees and give back to the local community through service.”
Members of the public were asked to nominate organizations and businesses in one of five award categories. Winners were selected by an independent committee consisting of local leaders and previous award winners.
Leadership Montgomery’s Corporate Volunteer Awards Luncheon will be held virtually on Friday, March 12. Serving as keynote speaker will be Tonja Godwin Paylor, Director of Marketing & Communications at MedStar Montgomery Medical Center. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased at www.leadershipmontgomerymd.org.
About Leadership Montgomery
Leadership Montgomery is advancing Montgomery County through a network of more than 2,500 public, private and nonprofit leaders who share a commitment to making meaningful changes for a thriving community. Leadership Montgomery educates, inspires, convenes and connects leaders through programs supported by a hands-on learning curriculum and service-based programs. Our graduates emerge better connected to people, organizations, and volunteer opportunities through improved understanding, services and relationships. Visit https://leadershipmontgomerymd.org/our-programs to learn more about our programs, events and Leadership in Action initiatives like our racial equity workshops. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
