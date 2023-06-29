The Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland condemned the United States Supreme Court’s ruling striking down college admission race-based affirmative action Thursday.
“The Supreme Court has delivered a monumental setback in the cause for educational and economic justice,” the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland noted in its statement.
The Supreme Court issued the 6-3 ruling, where all three liberal judges dissented, Thursday.
“Our country has never been colorblind,” Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson noted in her dissent.
In the spirit of Jackson’s dissent, the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland urged every institution in Maryland to publicly affirm their commitment, in action and word, to the communities historically and presently harmed by higher education exclusion and segregation. It also called for institutions to realize true inclusion by working within the new legal parameters.
According to the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland, the ruling’s impact will have a far reach and will stand to impede Black students’ social mobility in Maryland and nationwide.
Despite this, the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland said it is undeterred from continuing the imperative fight for equal opportunity and diversity in higher education; it’s committed to fighting relentlessly for each student in Maryland and ensuring they have an equal opportunity to higher education and pursuing their dreams.
Montgomery County delegate and Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland chairwoman Jheanelle Wilkins said, “Ultimately, higher education is strengthened by students from all walks of life living, learning and growing together at our colleges and universities. We thrive when we intentionally include the talents and potential of students from all backgrounds.”
Historically, Black students in pre-k-12 education have been underserved nationwide. Addressing the historic underfunding of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in Maryland, the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland has been a vocal advocate and its efforts helped to secure a landmark $577 million settlement.
