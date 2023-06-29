Baltimore, MD (21210 )

Today

Mostly cloudy in the morning with scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 84F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.