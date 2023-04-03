My mother, Lynn had Alzheimer’s disease. After being cared for at home by my dad for 11 years, she passed away in 2002. As an advocate with the Greater Maryland and National Capital Area Chapters of the Alzheimer’s Association I’ve shared my story quite a bit over time. One of my main talking points has always been that should I be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s today, there would be no better treatment available than there was for my mother 30 years ago. That is no longer the case.
In 2023, due to decades of research, resolve and tenacity we now have viable FDA-approved treatments that have proven to benefit some patients in the early stage of Alzheimer’s. In an unprecedented decision, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid have refused to fully cover these drugs, under flawed and confusing reasoning. Each day, 2,000 people transition out of the early stage of the disease making them ineligible to begin these treatments. This is unconscionable. The idea that my own mom might have been eligible for a time-giving treatment that my parents simply could not afford to pay for – and my government refused to provide - offends me to the core.
I call on my Maryland Federal legislators, Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin, and Rep. Jamie Raskin (MD-8) to speak out against this travesty and urge Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure and the CMS to reverse this decision. For more information, visit alz.org.
