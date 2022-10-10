In March 2020, Montgomery Parks closed certain sections of Beach Drive so that residents could get outdoors and social distance because of COVID. While creative, this decision was made with no coordination with MCDOT and no assessment as to the impact it would have on local roads. Importantly, residents n local neighborhoods were not consulted. Residential streets such as Culver Street in Kensington saw an immediate increase in traffic with many cars traveling at unsafe speeds. Only after concerns were raised did MCDOT perform traffic counts. Those data show an increase of over 300% between weekday averages and Fridays/weekends. This was March of 2021. Those numbers do not nearly reflect traffic volumes in October 2022 with the county back to work and school.
The Beach Drive closure has created an untenably unsafe situation. Culver Street, for example, has no sidewalks forcing residents to dodge speeding traffic when walking their pets. Culver Street also has bus stops for several schools. Kids can't play outside. Residents have reached out to elected officials with zero progress made. Parks has ignored FOIA requests for data. Parks says because the Beach Drive closure is popular, it is not willing to even consider re-opening. So popularity matters more than safety? Is the county is waiting for someone to get killed. Neighborhood cars have been hit and even totaled and residents verbally assaulted by cut-through drivers. There is no longer a need for Beach Drive to be closed. Parks must act to ensure pedestrian and residential safety.
