It’s time for Marylanders to know the truth...our drinking water is in jeopardy. According to the Geological Society of America, underground aquifers provide clean drinking water to over 1.4 million Marylanders. Recently, however, these aquifers have begun to deplete due to overuse, which has led to saltwater intrusion. This phenomenon occurs when the freshwater level is so low underground that seawater flows in to refill it. As a result, brackish aquifers are created, which do not provide drinkable water; this poses a major threat to many Marylanders’ water accessibility.
As a Catholic, this threat greatly concerns me since potable water is essential to both humans and the environment as a whole. As Pope Francis writes in his encyclical “Laudato Si,” “...it is indispensable for human life and for supporting terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems.” This lack of a resource is particularly problematic not only because it deprives humans of the ability to satisfy their basic physical needs, but it also strips them of what Pope Francis defines as a “universal human right.” This is precisely why Marylanders need to urge federal representatives to become involved in this paramount issue. Pope Francis goes on to say, “...access to safe drinkable water is a basic and universal human right, since it is essential to human survival and, as such, is a condition for the exercise of other human rights.”
This issue, however, should not just be a concern of Catholics. It should be the concern of all Americans. Though the federal government has yet to engage in tackling this issue, the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) is far from blind to it; in fact, they have put in place Environmental Article 9-221, which gives them the authority to require improvements to water systems that do not provide an adequate water quality. I challenge our federal representatives to work with the MDE to work toward aquifer restoration so that Marylanders can have greater access to one of their basic human rights, drinkable water.
