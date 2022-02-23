I have been an Assistant Principal in Prince George’s County Public Schools for almost 20 years. In that time, I have seen generations of students walk through our school district’s doors, and time and again, I have seen our system fail them because of a lack of prioritization from those at the very top. Our children are our future, and they deserve to receive a quality education. Our educators deserve to have the resources necessary to provide that. To make that a reality, we need leaders who see education as a priority – a building block of our state’s long-term success and prosperity.
I am excited to see a longtime educator and education advocate in the running to be our state’s next governor. John King has a record of leadership and progressive thinking that is exactly the remedy our education system needs. He has said that he sees the Blueprint as “the floor not the ceiling” for what Maryland’s education system needs to accomplish and has advocated for a living wage for educators and more investment in schools. Maryland could use a teacher at the helm – and I think if elected as governor, John King would steer us in the right direction.
