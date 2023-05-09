Any day now the Montgomery County Council will appoint a new Planning Board Chair. Two of the three finalists have the education, experience, and leadership skills to serve the County well. Artie Harris has the education—a Master of Science in Civil Engineering and a Master in Business Administration from Stanford—and years of experience at a non-profit for affordable housing. He would be the first African American Chair and one who leads by listening and bringing people together.
Mr. Pete Fosselman is educated in urban studies with many years of experience in urban planning, and as a mayor and an ombudsman. He would be an able choice as well.
The third finalist, Hans Riemer, was term limited from the Council and lost dramatically in his run for County Executive. Mr. Riemer does not have the requisite education nor effective community leadership skills. He was Chair of the Council’s Planning Committee, best positioned to provide oversight to the previous Planning Board Chair who was asked by the Council to resign and who Reimer touts as his close friend of many years. Perhaps Mr. Riemer’s greatest drawback is his leadership style: look past his telegenic presence to someone who seems incapable of listening to anyone with different opinions. He denigrates rather than understanding and incorporating opposing views. He has provoked the enmity of tens of thousands of residents.
MoCo needs a new beginning. Urge your Councilmembers to support Artie Harris— he will lead the way for a unified MoCo.
(0) comments
