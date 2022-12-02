The achievement gap in education is often visualized through the disruption of social and educational development. While the detriment that inequitable funding has to those areas is a crucial conversation, student health should be considered in the same degree of importance. It is not just a question of what food children are eating in school lunches, but the polystyrene and plastic that they are eating them on. Plastic utensils, containers, and polystyrene trays are both harmful for the environment and children’s health. Micro plastics are a major long-lasting effect of this kind of packaging. They contaminate the earth, air, water, and our bodies through production, consumption, and destruction. Additionally, polystyrene contains the preservative formaldehyde, which is a part of the US Health Department’s list of chemicals known to cause cancer. The National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences has classified it as a known carcinogen. Hot lunch on styrofoam trays can cause formaldehyde poisoning. In addition to better academic resources, students need access to environmentally friendly materials and packaging. Exemplary efforts include the work of organizations like Cafeteria Culture in New York City public schools. We too can fight for #plasticfreelunch. All Maryland schools and parents need to join this fight.

