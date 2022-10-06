Recently, it was announced that the cost of 1,216 drugs increased at a rate higher than the already astronomically high inflation rate of 8.6%. Combined, these drug prices increased 36.1% with some increasing as much as 500%. Although recent provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act will lessen the burden for Medicare users, the vast majority of people on private insurance, and the 8.6% of Americans that remain uninsured will be facing higher drug prices. We can all hope and pray that our for-profit insurance companies will do the right thing and not pass on costs to us, but most of us don’t remain terribly optimistic.
The American private healthcare industry has once again proven why it should be replaced with a public system, namely, Medicare-for-all. If every American were on Medicare, we all would be benefiting from the IRA’s new provision that doesn’t allow drug-cost increases to outpace inflation. Millions of families wouldn’t have to face the decision of paying for life-saving drugs or being able to afford other basic necessities. Private insurance has failed Americans time and time again and this latest report once again proves that it’s time for a change.
