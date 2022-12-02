On November 17th, Starbucks workers in Olney joined over a hundred other stores in the country in a strike on “Red Cup Day.” Red Cup Day is when Starbucks gives out reusable holiday “red cups.” On Red Cup Day, workers in Olney refused to open the store and began the aptly named #RedCupRebellion. However, corporate management crossed the picket line and opened the store anyway. Starbucks workers, along with other supportive community members, held down the picket line for over eight hours.
Olney is one of over 250 Starbucks locations nationwide that have voted to unionize, representing more than 6,300 workers. However, not a single union store has a contract at this point in time. Workers have been waiting months, in some cases almost a year, to bargain. The only thing corporate lawyers have done is show up and then walk out. Starbucks has been withholding raises and benefits from unionized stores. Starbucks has been slow-walking bargaining with Olney workers for six months. This practice needs to stop.
The fight to unionize Starbucks is a year in the making, and yet it has only just begun. It is wonderful that our local Starbucks in Olney voted to unionize this past May. It is time for the Montgomery County community to step up and support the workers as they fight against unfair labor practices. We as coffee consumers need to speak up and tell Starbucks to stop their union-busting, and take a seat at the bargaining table. No contract, no coffee!
