Dear Editor,
It’s no secret that global health affects us all. The Covid19 pandemic has taught us this. In a diverse county like Montgomery, much of our community comes from all over the world. Yet despite the rapid advancement of medical technologies we’ve seen in the pandemic, hundreds of millions of people die from preventable issues due to global health resource inequities.
The Paul Farmer Memorial Resolution, created by the non-profit Partners in Health, aims to change that. The many goals of the resolution include:
Increasing U.S. global health spending from $11.4 billion to $125 billion.
Funding a research and development program that results in new technologies available as global public goods - not to be kept away behind patents, trade secrets, and market forces.
Canceling global debt of developing countries that need it. These debts have often been imposed unfairly as the results of colonialism.
Encouraging cultural understanding in healthcare by training native providers and building permanent hospitals and clinics.
We call on Representatives David Trone and Jamie Raskin to demonstrate their support for global health by voting for the Paul Farmer Memorial Resolution (H.Res.1373).
Readers, we need your support to ensure global healthcare equity for all! Please contact your representative and let them know what the Paul Farmer Memorial Resolution means to you. Through this bill, Maryland can ensure health care as a human right and pave the way to health equity for future generations.
Sincerely,
Darshini Babu Ganesh
University of Maryland Partners in Health Engage
