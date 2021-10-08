As a Mexican woman explains in her native Spanish about the beatings she has endured, even threats of death, she pleads for a life of protection from abuse, a life of opportunity. She visits the mind’s image of her last beating and possible death that forces her escape. She recounts this frightful event and explains her story as she sits in a United States immigration court. What she recounts can be heard in various ways in numerous court hearings throughout the pandemic of violence suffered by females in the Latin American world today. Moreover, she imagines a life allowing her to live free away from abuse, a nervous relief.
The woman’s home, which she left in a hurry months before, was in a southern Mexican state where mile high mountains touch the sky. She lived along the slopes of the range beside the Pan-American Highway, close enough to the Pacific Ocean but not close enough to touch it. Her village is a vestige of the nineteenth century’s expansion of plantation agricultural exports, but which today holds few jobs, only farm opportunities that pay less than a living wage. It does not matter since she is only a housewife who sells snacks from her house to locals.
She is of indigenous background, but do not tell her that. She would deny such an identity. Indios in Mexico are still considered a scourge on the landscape. The term indio drips of insult. Her appearance tells of her indigenous heritage. Those from one side of her lineage came down from the mountain ranges to work the plantations and stayed. The other came from Guatemala, fleeing political violence a repressive government against indigenous peoples in the past. While Maria may call herself a Ladino, someone who is of indigenous descent but who speaks Spanish, to the outside world of Mexico she is indigenous as she lives on ejido land (communal land holdings) and practices indigenous religious and medical beliefs.
She is also a battered woman.
Women and children as property of the patriarchy and femicide
In Mexico, wives and children are considered property of their husbands. Mothers-in-law reinforce this belief and cultural practice in traditional households. Mothers support their sons and (??)blame wives for not carrying out their traditional duties, or accuse them of being unfaithful. Machismo is strong in Mexico. In that country gender and sexual violence against girls and women stands at a rate of 66% by the age of 15. This is in stark contrast to the global percentage of 35%. The World Health Organization defines femicide as “the intentional murder of women because they are women.” The Center for Strategic & International Studies describe the rate of femicides accounts for 10% of all murders of women. The Los Angeles Times describe how femicides in Mexico rose by an astounding rate of 145% between the years of 2015 and 2019 with an anemic response from the government.
Lack of government control of organized crime
No doubt the rise in femicide and its impunity connects to the rise in numbers of cartel violence and a lack of local police response to accusations of violence against women. Southern Mexico is awash in cartels and gangs such as MS-13. Tapachula, the border town between Mexico and Guatemala, is “a migrant graveyard.” This woman experienced violence at the hands of her husband supported by his family. When she approached the courts with complaint, his family bought off the local judge, claiming that he was a ‘good man,’ one who would never hurt his wife, ‘unless she deserved it.’ Organized crime and gangs are rampant in the area. So is corruption. This woman has no family outside of her community and if she were to run, where would she go? Meager funding for safe haven houses for battered women has been cut due to Covid-19. Such a hit since there were only 30 safe havens for abused women in the whole of the nation.
How does an indigenous identity endanger people?
In Mexico, where organized crime controls nearly all facets of local government being a woman is a dangerous positionality. Combine gender with indigenous identity only makes matters worse. The United Nations Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner chastised Mexico about its blatant exclusion and discrimination against indigenous peoples claiming that transgressions of rights rise to a serious level of human rights abuse. Reuters noted that even fame could not buffer the Mexican actress Barbara de Regil against indigenous racism when fans disparaged her race as being too dark. Yalitza Aparicio, star of the film Roma, brought attention to Mexico’s closeted secret of indigenous discrimination. However, regular people are not immune to discrimination and violence which goes on with impunity.
Today’s practice of expulsions before requesting asylum.
This woman was lucky. She passed her Credible Fear Interview at one of the over 330 ports of entry into the United States before the passage of the Trump and Biden administration of Title 42 of the United States Code Section 265 which effectively closed the southern border to anyone considered a public health danger. Since its inception in March of 2020, Customs Border Patrol (CBP) has expelled hundreds of thousands of people seeking asylum. Human Rights Watch states that this policy is based on an antiquated 75 year old law and is discriminatory in nature.
Fleeing for your life
The fictitious scenario of immigrants bringing in diseases or stealing our jobs runs rampant through the nation. This is a false narrative, especially so since it is not illegal to request asylum. The Biden Administration reinstated the law known as Matter A-B allowing women to again request asylum based on domestic violence and gender violence, a hit that immigration took during the Trump Administration when the president outlawed asylum seekers who claim themselves as a Particular Social Group.
We must allow for the law to do its job. Allow people to request asylum and work their way through the system. This could be a matter of life or death.
Autumn Quezada-Grant is an Associate Professor of History at Roger Williams University in Bristol, Rhode Island and is a Country Conditions Expert Witness.
