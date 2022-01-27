Members of the Psi Epsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) Sorority, Inc. honored Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr by supporting students and faculty at a Prince George’s County elementary school.
On Saturday, Jan. 22, the AKAs hosted a donation drop-off for members of the sorority and the community. Cars continuously drove up and drivers popped their trunks to allow for the contactless removal of donated items, which included hand sanitizers, cleaning wipes, masks, school supplies, and cold-weather clothing to support the children and staff at Lake Arbor Elementary School.
The event was originally scheduled for Jan. 17, the official observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr holiday, but the group had to reschedule due to inclement weather.
“There is no better way to honor Dr. King’s legacy than through service to the community,” said Benita A. Swindell, president of Psi Epsilon Omega Chapter of AKA. “It’s always exciting to partner with the community on our service projects, especially when we can help local students and teachers.”
More than 135 chapter members and nearly 100 community members contributed to the donation drive. Psi Epsilon Omega Chapter was chartered in 2007. Since its founding, the chapter has implemented its service programs in Laurel, Bowie, and Greenbelt, Maryland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.