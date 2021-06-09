Grace Community Church in Fulton, Maryland has been running a COVID-19 food distribution program in order to ensure families in Howard County have food to eat.
The program was born out of the pandemic in April 2020 after Grace partnered with five Howard County schools to assess the need for food in the community. Initially, the church gave families $75 gift cards to shop for themselves but eventually decided to take another approach.
“When the pandemic hit, we realized our community is in need and we need to figure out how to meet the need,” said Grace Community Church Impact Trips Coordinator Shaena Foot.
In the early stages of the program, Grace distributed 300 food boxes every other week to members of the church and surrounding communities including Park Heights in Baltimore City, Maryland. The church served 80 to 100 local families for nine months and continued reaching out to people using surveys to evaluate the need.
Grace’s Assistant Director for Local Outreach Hope Koumentakos was the initial supervisor for the project. She was not able to be reached for questions.
The food distribution program currently operates every other Wednesday with the help of 50 to 60 volunteers who shop and deliver food. Grace creates grocery lists based on feedback from the families in need. These families receive requested items including meat, eggs, cheese, bread, non-perishable goods, and produce.
“We always make sure there is fresh produce, broccoli, cauliflower, vegetables, fruits because that was something that they couldn’t get access to at a food bank,” said Foot.
Right now, Grace is feeding 65 families in the Howard County community. They are committed to continuing the food distribution program through the end of August and possibly longer depending on the demand for food. Anyone interested in receiving groceries or volunteering to shop for food can contact Grace Community Church at 240-553-1090.
Other COVID-19 Resources at Grace Community Church:
https://grace.community/coronacare/
