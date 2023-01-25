The Psi Epsilon Omega Chapter (PEO) of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. (AKA) and the Prince George’s County Alumnae Chapter (PCAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. (DST) will host its Human Trafficking 201- Legislation webinar to combat human trafficking in Prince George’s County Thursday from 7-8 p.m. via Zoom.
The webinar will provide education on existing anti-human trafficking laws, identify legislative gaps and discuss human trafficking minimization strategies. Maryland State Attorney Aisha Braveboy, Maryland State Delegate Karen Toles and Prince George’s County Councilwoman Wanika Fisher are confirmed to speak at the event.
Benita Swindell, president of Psi Epsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., said “Working with policymakers is one of many ways to get involved to help fight human trafficking. We are proud to once again partner with DST to pool our resources to increase awareness about human trafficking and excited about the positive impact these human trafficking awareness seminars can have on our sororities and the Prince George’s County community.”
The two sororities are hosting this event as part of their United for the Fight initiative, which aims to help end human trafficking in Prince George’s County through education. The webinar is the second of three in a series of free human trafficking awareness online seminars. The first was held on Sept. 21 and had over 250 attendees. The third webinar, Human Trafficking 301 Protecting Children, will be held on April 19 from 7-9 p.m. and will focus on providing awareness of the county's services for victims of human trafficking, particularly its available youth services.
Maryland and Prince George’s County are human trafficking hot spots because of their proximity to Washington, D.C. and Virginia and acesss to major transportation routes like I-95 and Route 1. Many truck and rest stops, bus depots, train stations and airports serve as human trafficking hubs, and the several conventions, events and tourist attractions offered in the area increase the risk and demand for human trafficking.
Miriam Brewer, president of the Prince George’s County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., said, “This educational session will allow the attendees to obtain a better understanding of what legislation has been passed and how. There is power in collaboration with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and we are again united in the fight to end human trafficking.”
Registration is required to attend. Individuals can register at HumanTrafficking201.eventbrite.com.
