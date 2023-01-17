Over 2,000 Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority members converged on the city to celebrate the sorority's 115th Founders' Day Celebration through acts of service from Thursday to Sunday.
Under the leadership of Alpha Kappa Alpha’s International President and CEO Danette Anthony Reed, the four-day Soaring into 2023: Celebrating 115 Years of Sisterhood and Service event had sorority members completing several service projects, addressing current social issues, strengthening sisterly bonds and paying homage to their sorority’s rich history.
The service projects consisted of the donation of 6,500 boxes of feminine hygiene products to the Period Poverty Project, a letter-writing campaign to advocate for the passing of the Black Maternal Health Momnibus Act and the donation of 3,500-weekend meal bags to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Washington.
By collecting, packing and donating 6,500 boxes of feminine hygiene products to three organizations that serve the local communities in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, the sorority furthered its organizational commitment to helping alleviate problems concerning girls and women. The sorority did this by working to alleviate the disproportionate lack of access to feminine hygiene products low-income teens and women of color face, which is an issue that can lead to emotional stress and anxiety, medical risks and low attendance in school and work.
Through the letter-writing campaign, the sorority members shared the importance of the racial and ethnic disparities issue in maternal health to the community and advocated for the Black Maternal Health Momnibus Act’s passing. The Black Maternal Health Momnibus Act works to save the lives of mothers and to end maternal health outcomes that result from racial and ethnic disparities through a series of 12 bills.
As part of the sorority’s Childhood Hunger Initiative Power Pack (CHIPP) program, the members packed and donated 3,500 weekend meal bags to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Washington to serve children in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. In doing this, the sorority worked to positively impact children who, in facing hunger, are at higher risks of health conditions, behavioral and social challenges and difficulty concentrating and learning in school.
The event also consisted of commemoration, which took place at the Gaylord National Resort and Conference Center in Maryland, an Alpha Kappa Alpha landmark bus tour of Howard University, a presentation benefiting Howard University and a 2023 honorary members announcement.
