Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc (AKA)., Psi Epsilon Omega Chapter partnered alongside the National Action Network and the Drum Major Institute for the 60th Anniversary of the March on Washington event at the steps of Lincoln Memorial held Aug. 26.
Event speaker and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. International President Danette Anthony Reed said, “We heard about a dream where we would one day be free at last, and today, Alpha Kappa Alpha and all the marchers, [march], not in commemoration, but in continuation of that dream. A dream that the founders of our organization marched for 150 years ago.”
The sorority expressed its excitement in supporting the countless leaders in the ongoing fight for social justice and civil rights. These leaders include the March’s co-chairs like the NAACP and Human Rights Campaign and community, labor union and Conference of National Black Churches partners.
According to the sorority, “These efforts are consistent with our Connection And Social Action initiatives, which include removing barriers that make voting more difficult, advocating for reproductive rights and ensuring books that tell the stories of all Americans are not banned in public schools.”
Anthony Reed said, “Alpha Kappa Alpha has focused on social action through the years, and today, we’re soaring to greater heights of service and sisterhood, continuing the March under our theme: advocate for social justice. A theme focusing on voting as we soar to the polls and work to eliminate black maternal morality, Black youth suicide, environmental injustice, economic inequality and food insecurity.”
With the U.S.’s severe attack on civil rights, this March furthers the efforts of the original March, embodying its ‘not a commemoration, but a continuation’ tagline. It mirrors the original March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom by focusing on the same issues as the first: discrimination and civil rights. This March served as one of the tools to fight against disinformation and white supremacy while upholding the collective values of freedom, equality and justice through the power of the people. It was one of many tools to wield the opportunity to recenter and engage the Civil Rights Movement following the Supreme Court, legislators and courts’ erosive decisions nationwide regarding one’s rights.
