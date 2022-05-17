Gaithersburg, MD (May 17, 2022). More than 80 fourth graders participated in the City of Gaithersburg’s Annual Junior Mayor Essay contest. Out of five finalists, Loriele Nix of Summit Hall Elementary School was selected as the 2022 Junior Mayor. Loriele’s Oath of Office Ceremony and the passing of the gavel from outgoing Junior Mayor Abeer Dey of Rachel Carson Elementary will take place during the June 6 Mayor and City Council Meeting, viewable on the City’s YouTube channel.
“The City is Proud to be able to continue to offer young students like Loriele an opportunity to experience local government in a unique way,” said Mayor Jud Ashman. “It is so rewarding to witness the growth and maturity in a young person, and to know that the experience of being a Junior Mayor will help mold their future,” added Britta Monaco, Director of the City’s Department of Community & Public Relations, who has been directing the program since its inception in 2008.
The “If I Were Mayor…” contest, sponsored statewide by the Maryland Municipal League, the Maryland Mayors Association and the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Company, invites fourth grade students to submit essays describing what they would do as Mayor. This year’s theme was “Celebrating the Soul of Your Community.” Students were asked to write about what makes the place they live so special.
Essays from Gaithersburg students were reviewed by members of the Gaithersburg Educational Enrichment Committee and finalists were interviewed by City staff.
Loriele’s essay highlights why her City should be celebrated. She writes, “The soul of Gaithersburg is to help the people in need.” She goes on to describe some of the ways Gaithersburg helps its residents, specifically mentioning summer camps, sports, and afterschool activities like Magnificent Mondays. “I think the soul of our City is worth celebrating because” the people are “loving, helpful, and kind.” Read Loriele’s winning essay on the City's website here.
The Junior Mayor will be invited to join the Mayor and members of the City Council at ceremonies and events throughout the year. Her first appearance will be at the Gaithersburg Book Festival on May 21, introducing Ada Ari, author of the children’s book, “The Spider’s Thin Legs.” She will also lead the Pledge of Allegiance at the City’s Memorial Day Observance on May 30. Towards the end of her term, Loriele will have the opportunity to host a community service project at her school, in which the Mayor and City Council will participate.
Visit the City’s website for more information on the Gaithersburg Junior Mayor program.
