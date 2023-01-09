Devoting her life to public service, Montgomery County resident and Lt. Gov.-elect Aruna Miller has worked to remove systemic barriers to opportunity.
Miller immigrated from India to the U.S. at 7 years old. After graduating from the Missouri University of Science and Technology with a civil engineering degree, Miller worked at the Department of Transportation in Montgomery County for 25 years. There she worked to improve public safety and connect people to opportunities through the transportation sector.
From 2010 to 2018, Miller represented District 15 in the Maryland House of Delegates. During her time in the House of Delegates, she worked with constituents, championing for working families and survivors of domestic abuse and the environment, creating legislation to invest in STEM education and streamlining the small business regulatory process. In 2018, Miller finished second out of eight candidates for Congress in Maryland’s 6th Congressional District.
Miller is also a graduate of Leadership Montgomery’s CORE program, a program that specializes in deepening experienced leaders’ understanding of local issues while exploring ways to collaboratively strengthen the community.
Regarding Miller’s accomplishment, Leadership Montgomery, an organization dedicated to developing and engaging diverse leaders, said “When [elected] Lt. Gov. Miller participated in our CORE program in 2013, we were immediately impressed by her drive and devotion to public service. We knew her destiny included a more significant presence on the political stage. We are incredibly grateful to play a part in her leadership journey and are thrilled to support her as she works to continue moving Maryland forward.”
Monique Sanfuentes, a 2013 graduate of Leadership Montgomery, said “Congratulations [elected] Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller. You are the ‘Fastest Crawler’ LM Core Class 2013. Your integrity, leadership and compassion shine. We are behind you all the way.”
Adam J. Raskin, senior Rabbi at Congregation Har Shalom, said “From the first time I met Aruna Miller in our 2013 Leadership Montgomery class, I was impressed by both her prodigious intellect and her deep humility. She exudes kindness and truly has a heart for public service. I am so proud to know her, and I know she will devote herself completely to the needs of the state and all its citizens.”
Lisa Mandel-Trupp, Esq. and Office of Councilmember Marilyn Balcombe’s chief of staff, said “CONGRATULATIONS to Aruna. Your wisdom, kindness and tenacity will be an asset to the State of Maryland and all of its residents. I am proud to call you my friend, my fellow “fast-crawler” and my Lieutenant Governor.”
Susan Heltemes, a 2000 graduate of Leadership Montgomery from Heltemes & Company, said “Aruna Miller has been a long time resident and public servant in Montgomery County. She was a traffic engineer for decades and then served in the Legislature representing District 15 and built a reputation for: being an intelligent trailblazer, possessing the skills and ability to get things done, and demonstrating compassion and caring about causes and people all over Maryland. This profile grew when she came in second in her Congressional race in 2018.
Throughout the years, she made friends across the state and was known as a wise, kind, thoughtful, generous and nice human being! In all that time, she also served in the most important roles of her life as a daughter, wife and mother of three daughters. There is nothing that Aruna Miller is more proud of than her family – a mother who lives with them; a husband who stole her heart in college and holds that heart dear to this day; and three daughters who make her proud every day. Her family are indeed the wing beneath her wings and she does everything in life with them on her mind.
It was not surprising to me that Gubernatorial Candidate Wes Moore chose Aruna Miller to be his running mate. They have a synergy that is visible and their backgrounds and skills balance each other and they are indeed a team of equals who will go to work every day striving to make Maryland a more equitable and caring place where all Marylanders of all ages and backgrounds live, work and love.
I know that Lt. Gov.-elect Aruna Miller will never forget us in Montgomery County as she goes to work each day and we are lucky to have her represent us on the 2nd floor of the Capitol in Annapolis!!”
