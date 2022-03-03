On Saturday, March 5, 2022, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) and the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), in partnership with MCCPTA, the NAACP, Global Sustainable Partnerships, and other organizations, are hosting a Vaccine and Health Information Clinic.
WHEN: Saturday, March 5, 2022 10 am- 6 pm (health fair participants from 10 am-2pm)
WHERE: Shady Grove Middle School, 8100 Midcounty Highway
WHAT: Vaccines for 5-11, and 12+ vaccines and boosters (make your appointment - see links below!), and PCR Testing
PLUS:
● FREE KONA ICE for any 5-11year olds who get vaccines between 11 am-1 pm
● “Bravery Badges” – special themed band-aids, children can choose one during, and they will earn their bravery badge after getting their shot
● Fidgets/prizes/rewards children can select after their vaccine
● Coloring books and crayons, explaining COVID-19 and the vaccine
● Snack bags with chips/goldfish/fruit snacks and water
● Giant stand up prize wheel
● Selfie backdrops for pictures
● Games! Giant checkers, Sorry, Basketball (with return), and yard games
● Music by Bach To Rock, Rio Center in Gaithersburg
● Master Method Karate with a spinning wheel and prizes
● Girl Scout cookies for sale Appointments are available BUT walk-ups are welcome!
Book Appointments Here:
- 3/5/2022 Shady Grove Middle School Pfizer Ages 12+
- 3/5/2022 Shady Grove Middle School Pfizer Ages 5-11
For information about MCCPTA or this event, please contact Kim Glassman, MCCPTA Magruder Cluster Coordinator, magruder3@mccpta.org or ksglassman@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.