Old Glory DC will play all its home regular season and playoff matches at the Maryland SoccerPlex in 2024.
Its matches will be played at Maureen Hendricks’ Field, a natural, high-use Bermuda grass pitch in the SoccerPlex’s Championship Stadium. The bowl-like stadium contains 3,200 fixed seats and a large, grassy berm for general admission seating.
Old Glory chairman Chris Dunlavey said, “If you happened to catch the Collegiate Rugby Championship there this past spring, you know that the SoccerPlex has really stepped up its ability to present the unique game of rugby in a top-quality environment.”
Old Glory DC plans to continue rugby's growth in the DMV as it enters its sixth season and follows its first-ever Eastern Conference Championship appearance and an exceptional Championship Series playoff berth. It also plans to continue its success among fans, supporters and sponsors in the Greater Washington region, so its move to the Maryland Soccerplex helps the professional rugby team provide its supporters with easier access to its games.
“There’s a vibe there that really taps into the rugby community’s culture and spirit,” Dunlavey said. “We look forward to providing Old Glory fans this environment once again.”
Beyond its fields, the Maryland SoccerPlex will also provide Old Glory DC fans with improved food and beverage concessions, a new Beer Garden and more field-view expansive concourse areas.
For what the move means for the Soccerplex, Maryland Soccer Foundation and Maryland SoccerPlex executive director Matt Libber said, “We are excited at the SoccerPlex to be the new home of Old Glory DC. We plan to be the best facility in Major League Rugby.”
He said, “Bringing the highest level of rugby in the U.S. to Maryland raises the profile of professional sports in the State. This is also another step to show the world that we are more than a soccer facility.”
