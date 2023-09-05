The Town of Kensington hosted its annual Labor Day Parade and Festival Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The parade started at 10 a.m. on Plyers Mill Road and finished on Montgomery Avenue. It consisted of marching bands, floats and ambassadors, dance groups and equestrian show groups.
Encompassed by the parade route, the festival started at 10 a.m. and took place at Warner and Mitchell Streets and their Amory Avenue intersection. It consisted of live music, booths, food and beverage vendors, bounce houses and activities for all ages.
