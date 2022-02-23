Amidst relentless public pressure, the Governor released a supplemental budget restoring $125 million in funding for Baltimore City and Prince George's County schools
ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Alliance for Racial Equity in Education (MAREE) issued the following statement after the governor reversed his decision to cut $125 M of education effort adjustment dollars in Prince George’s County and Baltimore City. The news comes after MAREE spoke out last week joining other education advocates to pressure the governor to undo the budget gap.
“We applaud every advocate, ally, policymaker, parent, and student who spoke out in support of Black and brown student education: it is because of you that the education budget now includes the $26M for Prince George’s County and $99M for Baltimore City, as called for in the Blueprint law. Maryland’s goal should be to fiercely undo the disparity gaps faced by Black and brown students. MAREE will continue holding Maryland policymakers accountable for the full funding and equitable implementation of the Blueprint, which, if done with fidelity, can be transformational.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.