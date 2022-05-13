Marriott International Inc. profits rebounded to pre-COVID levels as more people travel and book hotels, according to the company CEO in a press release.
As travel bans and stay-at-home mandates were implemented due to the pandemic, the Maryland-based hotel giant reported a loss of $267 million in 2020, a sharp departure from net income of $1.3 billion in 2019. In 2021, the company returned to profitability with net income of $1.1 billion, which was a significant improvement although still shy of its 2019 income.
For the full year, Marriott reported revenue of $13.9 billion in 2021, a 31% increase from $10.6 billion in 2020.
The company has been able to rebound due to the increase in bookings in its hotels across the world despite the emergence of the Omicron variant, according to CEO Anthony Capuano.
“While omicron caused a temporary setback in global demand recovery in January - especially for business transient and group travel - new bookings across customer segments have rebounded to pre-omicron levels,” Capuano said in a statement in the company’s fourth-quarter results. “We are optimistic that the global recovery will progress meaningfully throughout 2022.”
Marriott added over 86,000 rooms in hotels in 2021, according to the release. By the end of the year, Marriott had acquired almost 3,000 properties that amounted to approximately 485,000 rooms.
As the company is working towards restoring its revenue to previous days, company officials are still monitoring the development of COVID-19 to ensure it can generate as much profit as possible.
“While we are keeping an eye on the continued impact from omicron, we look forward to the day when we reach a new normal where the impact from COVID-19 on travel has essentially disappeared,” Capuano said. “In the meantime, we continue to focus on driving revenues, controlling costs, maximizing cash flow, and improving our credit metrics.”
