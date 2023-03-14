Maryland Classic Youth Orchestras (MCYO) held its MCYO: EXOTIQUE and MCYO: Future Stars and Small Ensembles concerts on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Strathmore Hall and 1 p.m. at Bender JCC, respectively.
The concerts showcased Maryland’s young musicians’ gifts to the community.
The MCYO: EXOTIQUE concerts transported the audience to lands far beyond through the mysterious and evocative sounds of the works performed. For example, Borodin's Polovtsian Dances and Saint-Saens' Bacchanale from Samson and Delilah immersed the audience into lush musical landscapes. The majesty and power of the Philharmonic also presented an immersive retelling of Rimsky-Korsakov's Scheherazade.
The 2 p.m. MCYO: EXOTIQUE concert was comprised of four ensembles: the Preparatory and Chamber Strings ensembles, conducted by Jorge Orozco; the Chamber ensemble, directed by Julie Avignon; and the Philharmonicensemble, conducted by Kristofer Sanz. The 7:30 p.m. MCYO: EXOTIQUE concert was comprised of two ensembles: the Young Artists ensemble, conducted by MaryAnn Poling, and the Symphony ensemble, conducted by Simeone Tartaglione.
The MCYO: Future Stars and Small Ensembles Concert, on the other hand, showcased the MCYO’s flute and clarinet choirs.
Future MCYO concerts at Strathmore Hall will be held on May 9 at 7 p.m., May 10 at 7 p.m. and May 14 at 2 p.m. The May 9 concert will feature the Future Stars, Preparatory Strings, Chamber Strings and Small Ensembles. The May 10 concert will the Young Artists, Chamber Ensemble and Small Ensembles, and the May 14 will feature the Philharmonic, Symphony and Small Ensembles.
Ticket prices start at $10 for adults, and discounts are available for children under 18, group sales and senior citizens with an ID. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Strathmore Ticket Office and on the phone at (301) 581-5100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.