ANNAPOLIS, MD – Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera issued the following statement:
“I offer my congratulations to Chief Judge-Designate Joseph Getty on his appointment as Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals upon my retirement. Congratulations as well to Judge Steven Gould on his elevation from the Court of Special Appeals to the Court of Appeals, representing Montgomery County (7th Appellate Judicial Circuit). Thank you to Governor Hogan for these fine appointments.”
“I look forward to working with Chief Judge-Designate Getty to ensure a smooth transition of leadership of the Maryland Judiciary. I trust that he will find this the opportunity of a lifetime to serve the people of Maryland in this capacity, helping to ensure equal justice under law for all.”
