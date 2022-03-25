In this current series of redistricting endeavors, a recent Maryland map proposal has been rejected for allegedly being unconstitutional. This in and of itself is not terribly uncommon, but this case is a bit more unique.
Judge Lynne Battaglia agreed with trial testimonies claiming that the "voice of Republican voters was diluted," hindering their voting rights when compared to their Democrat counterparts. As such, she deemed the map unconstitutional and gave state legislators a deadline to draw up a new map.
So far, several proposed Republican maps across the nation have been thrown out for similar reasons this cycle, but this is the first such map drawn by Democrats. Interestingly, this event comes at a time when Maryland has a state government largely control by Democrats, with Republican Governor Hogan being the exception.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.