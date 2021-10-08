(BALTIMORE, MD) – The Maryland Public Service Commission has launched a new one-stop energy shopping web page – MDEnergyChoice.com – to help residential utility customers learn more about their energy supply options and make informed decisions when choosing whether to get their energy supply from their utility or a retail supplier.
From the new landing page, customers can link to the MDElectricChoice.com site or the MDGasChoice.com website to explore offers for residential electricity or natural gas supply by price, renewable features, etc. The electric choice website was launched in March of 2020, followed by the gas choice site in September of 2020. The new landing page puts links to both sites in one place in order to streamline the shopping process.
“The Commission’s goal is to make it as easy as possible to find information on how to choose a supplier, how to compare rates, what rules suppliers must follow and what customers should know before signing a contract with an energy supplier,” said Jason M. Stanek, Chairman of the Commission. “Competitive retail choice has been the law in Maryland for more than 20 years, but like any financial decision, it is important that customers know what they are committing to so they can make the right choice for their home and budget.”
In addition to the landing page with a new Energy Choice logo, the Commission has established two new social media accounts to provide educational information on Energy Choice – follow on Facebook and Instagram, @MDEnergyChoice. The Commission plans to use these social media platforms in a digital educational advertising campaign in the near future.
The Commission has also created several new brochures available in print and online (that can be downloaded from each website and printed) to provide a simple (and portable) “go-to” resource that provides additional details on how to switch to a supplier, what questions to ask before enrolling with a supplier and how to file a complaint with the Commission about deceptive marketing, unauthorized enrollments, contract disputes, etc. The Commission maintains a list of suppliers with three or more complaints in a quarter on its main website: https://www.psc.state.md.us/retail-energy-supplier-complaint-reports/
Customer choice for electricity is available in the service territories of Baltimore Gas and Electric, Delmarva Power, Pepco, Potomac Edison and Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative; gas choice is available to residential customers of BGE and Washington Gas. Benefits to customers can include potentially lower energy rates, promotional incentives, and energy from renewable sources such as solar or wind. Offers and contracts may include those of fixed price and duration or they may be variable (rates can go up or down from month-to-month), but customers should understand the terms and conditions of any supplier’s offer and contract, including whether there are any early cancellation fees.
