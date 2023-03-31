Jayne Plank was the first woman to serve as the National League of Cities’ State of Maryland representative and the first woman to be elected as the Mayor of Kensington and the president of the Maryland Municipal League.
Plank, who was born on April 30, 1933, and died on Feb. 23, 2023, was a seventh-generation Washingtonian who has devoted her career to public service through the local and federal levels of government.
Before being elected as the Mayor of Kensington in 1974, she was elected to and has served on Kensington’s Town Council since 1967. As mayor, she served four terms and was later recognized for her civic service to the town in 2018 with the renovated Kensington Cabin being renamed the Mayor Jayne H. Plank Kensington Cabin in her honor.
President Reagan appointed Plank as the U.S. Department of State’s Director of Intergovernmental Affairs in 1982, and she held this role until 1987. She was also appointed to the Christopher Columbus Quincentenary Jubilee Commission in 1983, where she planned events and programs for 1992’s 500th anniversary of Columbus’ union of Europe and the New World. She also accompanied the U.S. delegation’s visit to Puerto Rico in honor of Pope John Paul II’s visit.
Gov. Robert Ehrlich appointed Plank to the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority in 2005. She also served on the Maryland Historical Society and Georgetown’s Board of Trustees of Tudor House.
Plank won Sister Cities International’s 2016 annual Diplomatic Leadership Award for her international relationship-building career and commitment. She also received George Washington University’s Distinguished Alumni Achievement Award in 2017.
