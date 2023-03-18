Coming into their first round matchup in the NCAA tournament, the second-seeded Maryland Lady Terrapins were coming off a loss to Iowa in the Big Ten tournament, while 15th-seeded Holy Cross were coming off of a six game win streak including a Patriot League championship win.
It appears as if no one told the Terps though, as they came out of the gate absolutely dominant, starting the game on a 14-0 run.
Maryland was able to turn defense into offense early, with back-to-back steals by senior Faith Masonius in the first two minutes resulting in a Masonius layup to give the Terps their first points of the game, and an Abby Meyers foul resulting in a pair of free throw attempts.
It was an impressive quarter for Masonius on both ends of the floor, who finished the period with eight points and three steals.
The Terps’ aggressive full court press proved early to be overwhelming for Holy Cross, forcing 11 turnovers in the first quarter alone and allowing only four points throughout the entire quarter, to Maryland’s 23.
The second quarter was more of the same, with senior guard Abby Meyers starting out hot with five straight points and a steal in the first two minutes of the quarter. The hometown kid finished the period with 10 points, including a pair of three pointers.
Sophomore and senior guards Shyanne Sellers and Diamond Miller also made noise in the quarter, putting up seven and six points respectively during the period.
Despite this, it was a much better quarter for Holy Cross than the first, who were able to put up 17 points in the period, a massive improvement from their four point first quarter. They were still unable to keep up with the Terrapins, though, who entered halftime with a 52-21 lead.
Coming into the second half, Holy Cross appeared to calm down a bit. After being outscored by double digits in both of the first two periods, Holy Cross was able to match Maryland’s output in the third quarter, with each team putting up 20 points respectively. On Maryland’s end, it was a team oriented quarter, with six different Terrapins scoring points in the period, including senior guard Elisa Pinzan who was able to notch her first points of the game.
Entering the fourth quarter with a 31 point lead, Maryland was able to give increased minutes to a couple of their depth players, freshmen Ava Sciolla and Gia Cooke. Both were able to score, with Cooke putting up six points, her highest output in a game since December.
Maryland’s leading scorer for the game actually came off the bench, as senior Brinae Alexander put up 18 points while shooting 4/7 from downtown. Alexander also grabbed six rebounds in the impressive performance.
Other high scorers for the Terps included Abby Meyers with 16, along with Diamond Miller and Shyanne Sellers who put up 13 apiece.
After the game, Maryland coach Brenda Frese expressed pleasure with the team basketball that the Terrapins were able to play.
“You saw the unselfishness, every player on the roster scored tonight, so pretty flawless basketball,” Frese said.
With the win, Maryland will go on to play Arizona in the second round, the alma mater of Coach Frese, who is not overlooking the seventh-seeded Wildcats.
“Adia Barnes and her staff, they’ll have them ready,” Frese said. They’re a great, great team. Two awesome teams. Any team that’s in the tournament right now deserves to be here and we’re gonna have to come out and play a great 40 minutes.”
