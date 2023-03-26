“We already know what it takes. Set the tone. Punch first.”
Maryland Women’s Basketball coach Brenda Frese was very clear in her pregame speech, letting her players know the importance of starting the game off strong in their Sweet 16 matchup against the third-seeded Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
And Maryland did set the tone, opening up the contest by doing something that they’ve been able to do effectively all tournament: turn defense into offense.
Their first points came off of an Elisa Pinzan steal which resulted in a layup for senior Faith Masonius. They followed that up with a steal by star senior Diamond Miller which was finished off with a 3-pointer by Brinae Alexander to give Maryland an early 5-0 lead.
The Terp who had the strongest quarter though was senior guard Abby Meyers, who was able to convert on three mid-range jumpers, while also picking up two steals and a block during the period.
It was a more competitive first quarter than Maryland had been used to through their tourney run so far, though. After outscoring their opponents in the first quarter by 19 and 9 in the first two rounds respectively, the Terps were unable to establish a big lead early against Notre Dame, and entered the second quarter only leading by two.
The second quarter saw trouble for Maryland. After starting the quarter off hot with a 3-pointer by senior Lavender Briggs, Notre Dame responded by going on a 13-0 run, grabbing an eight point lead.
The main difference for the Fighting Irish from the first quarter to the second was taking care of the basketball. After turning the ball over eight times in the first, Notre Dame adjusted to Maryland’s full court press and only turned the ball over twice in the second period.
The Terps answered back, though. After stopping the Notre Dame run with an Abby Meyers 3-pointer, the Terps collected themselves and were able to go on a little run of their own, cutting the lead to one point entering halftime.
It was a rare bad first half for Maryland star and projected top two draft pick Diamond Miller, who finished the half with only one made field goal and three turnovers.
Maryland was able to start the second half strong, though, with a Shyanne Sellers and-1 giving the Terps the lead back. The sophomore had Maryland’s first seven points of the half and ended the third quarter with nine points and two assists.
Luckily for Maryland, Diamond Miller was able to get things going in the third quarter, putting up eight points in the period. Miller’s success seemed to energize the Terps, who finished the quarter on a 13-1 run and were able to enter the final period with a 12 point lead.
As the fourth quarter opened up, Notre Dame ultimately looked resigned, and were unable to make any real attempt at a run to get them back into the game. Maryland were able to extend their lead to as high as 22, and ended up winning the contest 76-59.
Maryland’s leading scorers in the game were Shyanne Sellers and Diamond Miller, who was able to bounce back from her poor first half to score 14 second half points, resulting in 18 total for the contest. Sellers also had 18 points, to go along with an impressive eight assists.
After the game, Miller spoke glowingly about Sellers and her performance.
“That’s what we need from her every time she steps on the court. Not only is she good on offense, but she can play on defense. She’s a dog, so I just love playing with her,” said Miller.
With the win, Maryland will go on to face by far their toughest challenge yet against South Carolina. The top-seeded Gamecocks are the best team in the nation, and are currently on a 41 game win streak dating back to last season.
The two teams matched up earlier in the season, with Maryland losing the contest by 25, their worst loss of the season. It should be noted though that Maryland was without Diamond Miller during that game, so the now-healthy Terps will come ready to play on Monday and hope to take down the defending champs.
Great win for the Lady Terps!
