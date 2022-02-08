Congratulations to Dr. Monifa McKnight on her appointment as the new Superintendent of Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS). We are extremely proud of our school district as it makes history in appointing the first woman to lead our county’s school system.
Her commitment to closing the achievement gap, to ensuring an equitable and safe school climate, and to walking alongside our community to hear our needs is a testament to her ability to lead our school system on a new journey, and will stand her in good stead as she works to overcome the very real challenges of the pandemic.
Dr. McKnight’s deep understanding of our school system’s strengths, as well as our shortcomings, makes her uniquely positioned to take bold action, revisit our system’s priorities, and recruit fresh perspectives to ensure that our students have every opportunity to realize their potential.
We wish Dr. McKnight all the very best, and we look forward to working closely with Dr. McKnight and her team to fulfill the vision for MCPS while achieving MCCPTA’s mission of making every child’s potential a reality.
