WHAT: Educators, Parents and Community Members Rally to Demand Transparency, an End to Unlawful Delay Tactics at the Montgomery County Board of Education Tuesday at 5 PM
WHO: More than 100 educators, including classroom teachers, speech pathologists, school counselors and other educators will be joined by community allies.
WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 18
TIME: 5 PM
WHERE:MCPS Board of Education, Carver Educational Services Center, 850 Hungerford Drive, Rockville, MD, 20850
