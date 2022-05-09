The first wave of endorsements are below:
District 14:
· Sen. Craig Zucker
· Del. Eric Luedtke
· Del. Pam Queen
District 15:
· Sen. Brain Feldman
· Del. David Fraser-Hidalgo
District 16:
· Sen. Susan Lee
· Del. Ariana Kelly
· Del. Marc Korman
District 17:
· Sen. Cheryl Kagan
· Del. Kumar Barve
· Del. Julie Palakovich Carr
District 18:
· Sen. Jeff Waldstreicher
· Del. Al Carr
· Del. Emily Shetty
· Del. Jared Solomon
District 19:
· Sen. Ben Kramer
· Del. Vaughn Stewart
· Del. Bonnie Cullison
District 20:
· Del. Lorig Charkoudian
· Del. David Moon
· Del. Jheanelle Wilkins
District 39:
· Sen. Nancy King
· Del. Kirill Reznik
· Del. Lesley Lopez
· Del. Gabe Acevero
The quote from MCEA President Jennifer Martin is below:
“We are proud to endorse the candidates who continue to stand by the 14,000 highly skilled educators in MCEA. These elected officials have worked with MCEA to address the issues affecting us and our students. Just as MCEA members do each day in schools, they have proven their commitment to students and communities through their efforts in the state legislature. They are trusted champions in promoting sound public education policy and funding in Maryland.”
Additionally, here are some links to recorded facebook live events for previous Townhall Tuesdays with more information:
- https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?ref=watch_permalink&v=770523643917847
- https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?ref=watch_permalink&v=517640126469229
