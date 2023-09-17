Rockville, MD – MCEA is confident in the overall accuracy of the report by Jackson Lewis summarizing the problems uncovered through their investigation. The investigators echoed our concerns that MCPS brazenly ignored our members’ urgent pleas. There were systemic failures at every level within MCPS. We are outraged to learn how extensive the cover-ups, negligence, and abuses of power were.
MCPS touts its concern for the well-being of staff, but the summary provided to the Board of Education confirms that senior management at MCPS failed in their duty to protect students and staff from an alleged predator. Instead, the summary also concludes that senior MCPS management knew there was an ongoing investigation and did not bother to inquire as to what the investigation was about-- they were too preoccupied with finalizing the principal’s latest promotion.
MCPS created a culture where victims were silenced by fear of reprisal. A vicious cycle went unchecked, allowing this rampant abuse to continue.
While this summary report seems to absolve the current Board of Education and Superintendent Dr. McKnight of any wrongdoing, we find it alarming that Jackson Lewis could discover no indication that the Board of Education had knowledge of any investigations into the alleged serial harasser whose promotion they applauded.
We, also, find it curious that Jackson Lewis uncovered 30,000+ documents during their investigation, but somehow could not find emails sent by MCEA members and staff to the Board of Education, MCPS, and Superintendent McKnight outlining the harassment claims.
We support our members, students, and community who have been harmed by the egregious mismanagement of this situation by MCPS. The next phase of the investigation must lead to genuine justice and full accountability for all who failed to do their duty.
