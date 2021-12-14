As a fifth grader at Waters Landing Elementary School, Melissa Egan’s son Eli was doing really well, with a great rapport with his teachers and paraeducators. Then, in March of 2020, when Montgomery County Public Schools suddenly closed as a result of the pandemic:
“Like for every other parent and family really throughout the world, time just kind of stopped,” Egan, vice president of the autism advocacy organization xMinds, said.
Within two weeks, the county had put together an online curriculum, but virtual learning came with its own challenges, especially for students like Eli, who has autism. Nearly two years into the pandemic, parents and special education advocates reflected on their experiences…
“Trying to work through a computer is particularly challenging for our kiddos,” Egan said. “For example In the morning, my son did as well as I could have expected him to do. He was able to sit, he was able to attend his classes, and I was lucky that he had some core classes in the morning. But in the afternoon, he had a lot of difficulty in continuing to sit and attend to classes.”
Amy Issadore Bloom, whose fifth-grade son also has autism, serves as co-chair of the MCPS Special Education Advisory Committee. She said these challenges were reflected by lots of parents she talked to.
“The majority of families I know struggled greatly,” she said. “The expectation for sitting and being on a Chromebook all day was a lot. At times when other students might have had a break to work independently, our kids were getting (academic) help. It felt like they never had a break.”
There were other challenges, too. Some classes required special education students to participate in whole class activities, which Issadore Bloom said could cause significant emotional stress and anxiety.
“I know the reasons behind that come from wanting to be equitable… but we saw in virtual learning especially how unrealistic that was,” she said.
Coni Nepomuceno, another co-chair of the SEAC, said her son had similar experiences, for instance in a virtual PE class.
“Sometimes when kids with special needs will ‘go in’ virtually, when they’re having PE it’s all inclusive,” Nepomuceno said. “My kid might be having a meltdown, but he was being asked on Zoom to turn on his camera. It’s about advocating and having direct communication with the staff, like ‘it’s okay if his camera is off, my child’s mental health is a priority right now.’”
Importantly, all three women—and Nepomuceno was forced to resign from her job, which did not offer remote work to make this work—were able to have at least one parent stay home and monitor their child’s learning.
“I was lucky enough in my job to be able to attend all of Eli’s classes with him, so I was able to support him essentially as a full time shadow,” Egan said. “It’s hard to say how many parents weren’t able to do what our family did, which was to have a parent at home and help their children.”
There were other inequities in the special education community too. Nepomuceno, who’s from Argentina herself, often advocates for parents of special education students whose first language is Spanish. When MCPS first went online, she said not everyone had access to a computer.
“Some kids, especially in the Hispanic community, were going to school virtually but using a parent’s phone,” she said. “It made it so challenging.”
The school system eventually issued every student a Chromebook to participate in virtual learning.
Issadore Bloom said she heard from parents that students receiving additional support services, like occupational or speech therapy, were unable to do so during virtual learning. Even now, there’s no in-person option for either, she said.
“I think that the pandemic just highlighted the inequities in education, and those who were able to hire private tutors to fill in the gaps and those who didn’t have to worry about losing their job or caring for an older family member felt less of the struggle,” she said.
There was also a significant social cost, she said.
“I think that the biggest struggle was the loss of social time and the community and the structure,” she said. “It can be really isolating for a lot of families to have a student with special needs, and we’re in a little bit of a different situation because my son is pretty mainstreamed, so his disability can be less obvious. For other families whose children struggle socially, they might not have friends on the weekend, but school is where they get that support. When that was taken away, a lot of families really struggled.”
Though students, with few exceptions, returned to in-person learning this academic year, parents of special education students remain concerned about loss of learning. A year ago, Montgomery County Public Schools reported during virtual learning, failing grades among special education students spiked. The Washington Post reported that, for instance, 16% of students in special education taking sixth grade math failed in the fall of 2020, compared to just 6% in the fall of 2019.
“I think parents as a whole are expressing that they’re just concerned what learning loss will mean,” Issadore Bloom said. “Children with special needs are already at a disadvantage in their education, how much more will they be set behind because of the pandemic and what occurred?”
The problem is worse for students who have additional support services, like occupational or physical therapy, built into their developmental learning plans.
“We tried to advocate for those families who had kids who have diagnoses and have complex medical needs,” Nepomuceno said. “They’re very vulnerable to COVID, and they couldn’t get therapy and all their recreation.”
So what’s to be done about this learning loss? Right now, there’s a big push for compensatory services for students who were legally entitled to additional services but were unable to procure them during virtual learning.
“For example,” Nepomuceno said, “if a child was supposed to receive ‘x’ amount of hours with a therapist, but because of virtual learning they were unable to do it, by law the schools have to make up time.”
If there’s a silver lining to all this, the women say, it’s that people are paying better attention to some of these inequities.
Egan says that as a result of the pandemic and the events following George Floyd’s killing, xMinds has developed a BIPOC committee and an autistic non-speakers committee, made up of individuals from those groups.
“I think It was a learning moment and an awareness moment for x minds that there was more we could and should be doing,” Egan said. “I would say during the pandemic and because of the racial reckoning events that occurred, it made us hone in on more on what we should be doing as an organization to expand our reach and just address the needs of everyone who's represented in MCPS.”
Meanwhile, the SEAC hopes to find out more about how students who have opted to continue virtual learning because of medical disabilities are doing. And, the group wants to provide counseling resources to students who have had peers die of COVID.
“We were talking about providing counseling to the students,” Nepomuceno said. “Even if they cannot talk, they can still communicate—talk through their eyes, talk through devices, so it’s finding ways to support them. Families with children with complicated medical needs are the ones that are most often forgotten.”
Issadore Bloom says it feels like there’s a change happening within the community.
“On the positive, I saw a lot more people speaking up for others,” she said.
