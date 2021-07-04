Maryland — Yesterday, Maryland Democratic Party spokesperson Zachary Hudson released the following statement on the court-ordered halt of Governor Hogan’s termination of pandemic unemployment benefits:
“This is a big win for Maryland working families whose lives were about to get a lot harder because of Governor Hogan. Larry Hogan’s decision to prematurely cut off pandemic unemployment assistance while many Marylanders are still struggling to find work and child care was cruel, unnecessary, and blatantly political. It’s unfortunate Larry Hogan doesn’t seem to care how many people in our state he hurts just to advance his own political career. Thankfully, today’s decision means struggling Marylanders will for now continue to receive the relief they need in spite of the Governor’s efforts”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.