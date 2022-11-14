Baltimore, MD (21210 )

Today

Cloudy with rain developing this afternoon. High around 45F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low near 40F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.