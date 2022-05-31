Three sitting members of the Montgomery County (MOCO) Board Of Education (BOE) running for re-election announced their support for several of the demands for climate action made by the young people in the BIPOC MOCO Green New Deal Internship, the MOCO Sunrise Movement and Fridays For the Future at a virtual Candidates Forum on Monday evening, May 23rd.
ALL RENEWABLE ELECTRIITY. BOE President Brenda Wolff and Scott Joftus agreed to buy only renewable electricity going forward, a major increase from the current level of 38%. Wolf had a conflict, but responded to the Candidate Questionnaire.
ALL BUILDINGS ASSESSED FOR SOLAR. Current BOE Members Karla Silvestre and Joftus agreed to support issuing a Request For Proposal (FP) to assess every single MCPS property for the installation of solar panels either on the roof, over parking or on the property. Again, this constitutes a major increase beyond the 17 MCPS buildings currently using solar.
ALL BUILDINGS ASSESSED FOR CONSERVATION CONTRACTS. All three Members agreed to encourage energy conservation system-wide by ensuring that the energy savings companies to be solicited in an RFP currently being developed by MCPS have the capacity to cover all 200+ buildings, in addition to the two schools in the pilot program.
The three other, non-incumbent candidates attending also supported all three of these climate initiatives: Valerie Coll, Jay Guan and Grace Rivera Oven.
Effie Odhiambo, a junior at Paint Branch High School in Burtonsville, moderated the Forum. “Given the very slow progress MCPS has made so far to remove greenhouse gases from its buildings, these commitments are significant. All the candidates attending in person also agreed to meet with us every other month if elected. We look forward to meeting with them and will start with the incumbents immediately.”
The rest of the BOE candidates who did not attend did not respond to these youth demands for climate action.
