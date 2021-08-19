The popular Kensington Train Show, which features model trains and fun for all ages, is back for 2021. The event at Kensington Town Hall (3710 Mitchell St., Kensington MD) will be open for visitors on Sept. 11 and 12, 2021.
The National Capital Trackers, a local club, will run “O” gauge electric trains on multiple layouts, with flourishes such as train whistles, steam, depots and bridges giving visitors lots to marvel at.
The train show will also feature a performance by Orleans Express (Saturday, Sept. 11, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.), and Matthew Dodd will share railroad songs and stories (Sunday, Sept. 12, 1-4 p.m.).
New this year is an I Spy Train Game for kids to play as they check out the model trains. Completed game cards can be entered to win a bag of swag from the Noyes Children’s Library Foundation.
Boy Scout troop #439 will be selling hotdogs and snack on-site both days.
Train show attendees can also check out a train-themed StoryWalk® from the Noyes Children’s Library Foundation at nearby Reinhardt Park (10400 Armory Ave., Kensington). The StoryWalk®, which runs from Sept. 10 to Oct. 10, 2021, will feature The Little Engine That Could. It is the latest in a series of self-guided walks for children to engage with large pages from a children’s book on posted signs outdoors. More information is available at noyeslibraryfoundation.org.
The train show will follow all Montgomery County rules for COVID-19 safety. Masks are required when indoors. The event could be altered or canceled in accordance with the latest guidelines. Check kensingtontrainshow.com for updates.
The family-friendly “All Aboard for Kensington” Train Show is sponsored by the Ditto Group of Long & Foster Real Estate and the Town of Kensington. Proceeds benefit the Noyes Children’s Library Foundation (noyeslibraryfoundation.org) and the Kensington Historical Society (kensingtonhistory.org).
“All Aboard for Kensington” Train Show
September 11 and 12, 2021
11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
$7; $2 children; $15 max per family
Kensington Town Hall (3710 Mitchell St., Kensington MD 20895)
Call 301-215-6834 with questions.
