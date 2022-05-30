Two teams of Montgomery County high school students and one team of PG County students have been named winners of the Stock Market Game™, the financial literacy competition and simulation organized by the Maryland Council on Economic Education. The winners were announced at an awards ceremony on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
The Stock Market Game™ (SMG) is an educational simulation that teaches about the world of investing, the American economic system and the global economy. Students work in teams to invest and manage an imaginary $100,000 portfolio while developing skills in math, teamwork, research and critical thinking.
The winning students from Montgomery County:
The team of Alexander Biba, Herson Martinez, Matthew Mendizabal, Odera Okafor, and Linwood Tie from Clarksburg High School - state champions of the Spring Stock Market Game™ at the high school level. They grew their portfolio from $100,000 to $337,235.
The team of Pranesh Bajracjarya, Anthony Chan, and Jazon Mittapalli from Damascus High School - Central Region winners of the Spring Stock Market Game™ at the high school level. They grew their portfolio from $100,000 to $328,162.
The winning students from Prince George's County:
The team of Zaniyah Brockington, Antonio Charles, and Kamyra Jennings from Crossland High School in Camp Springs. The team, sponsored by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), were named southern region winners of the spring Stock Market Game™ (SMG). They grew their portfolio from $100,000 to $129,217.
The Stock Market Game™ is coordinated by the Maryland Council on Economic Education, the nearly 70 year-old nonprofit that assures that Maryland's school children leave high school equipped with the economic and financial literacy knowledge and decision-making skills they will need to make informed decisions as consumers, workers, citizens, savers, investors and participants in the global economy. In addition to student programs, MCEE offers free professional development and financial literacy education training and lesson plans for educators. Based on the campus of Towson University, MCEE supports more than 2,000 teachers each year who reach over 11,000 Maryland students.
Said Julie Weaver, MCEE Executive Director, “The winning students from Montgomery and Prince George's Counties should be proud of this statewide honor. They have creatively demonstrated their understanding of financial and economic concepts, as well as the importance for all students to learn about finances and how our economy works.”
