Who: Montgomery College is hosting the free Single Parent Conference for the community.
What: Being a single parent in today’s world can be demanding and stressful. If you are a single parent, you are busy raising your children, managing your family’s finances, creating life-work balance, and seeking support networks.
Montgomery College wants to connect single-parent families with the resources necessary to thrive. In this one-day virtual seminar, you can get the help you need to succeed and talk with other single parents facing similar challenges.
The master of ceremonies this year will be James Worthy, a national consultant, family advocate, business developer and trainer; and the keynote speaker will be musician and author Wes Watkins. The guest speakers on the panels will be: Veronica Cruz, a clinical and forensic social worker; Bruce Edwards, a supervising attorney and president with Advocates For Justice, Inc.; Mike Yehl, an advocate for single dads; Elsa Christie Marley, a mental health coach and pastoral counselor; Erin Claxton, a psychotherapist and case managers for Montgomery County’s Department of Health and Human Services; and Edward Powell, a parenting and life skills coach.
The conference will feature two panel discussions: Fathers, Mothers, and Guardians, Working Together, and Communication Is More Than What We Hear.
When: Saturday, August 13, 2022, 9 a.m. to noon
Where: Virtually via Zoom. Participants can find out more and register on the Montgomery College website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.