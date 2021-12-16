Montgomery College to Introduce New President Tomorrow, Friday, December 17, at 1 p.m. in the Theatre Arts Arena on the Rockville Campus

This evening, Montgomery College Board of Trustees Chair Michael Knapp announced to the College community that a new president of the institution has been selected. An official introduction of the College’s new president will be made at an event tomorrow, Friday, 

From Chair Knapp:

“On behalf of the Montgomery College Board of Trustees, I am thrilled to announce that a new president has been selected. After a national search, which identified several highly qualified candidates, an offer was extended this evening and accepted by an extraordinary leader. The new president’s name and background will be announced tomorrow, and a formal, in-person introduction will take place at the scheduled end-of-year celebration in the Theatre Arts Arena on the Rockville Campus.”

Introduction of Montgomery College’s Next President

Who: Montgomery College Board Chair Michael Knapp, Interim President Dr. Charlene Dukes,and College administrators, 

