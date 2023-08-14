On August 11 at 3:00 pm, the gates of the 74th annual Montgomery County Agricultural Fair opened for the year.
The fair, which is held for nine days in Gaithersburg, MD, began in 1949 with the creation of the Montgomery County Agricultural Center (MCAC). Originally, 4-H leaders created the idea for the fair as means to entertain their members in Montgomery County. In 1949, MCAC purchased 64 acres of land, and hundreds of volunteers showed up to help construct fair buildings. Now, the fair is supported by over 800 volunteers, and is the largest annual event in Montgomery County.
Sadie Bastianelli, a junior in the Montgomery County Public School (MCPS) system, attended the fair for the first time this year after seeing it on social media.
“I just love how it’s so big, and there’s a lot of different things to do,” Bastianelli said. “I’ll definitely come back next year — I thought it was fun.”
This is the Fair’s 74th year of operation, but 75th year since its founding in 1949. It has been held every year, with the exception of 2020, when it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Exhibits this year include a monster truck tour, demolition derby, and Chesapeake DockDogs, a canine aquatics competition. There are also 35 rides and roller coasters, ranging from small “kiddie rides” like the Dragon Coaster to larger and faster rides like the Cliff Hanger for teens and adults. The Fair contains 45 different food vendors, including vendors selling typical carnival food like ice cream, churros, lemonade, funnel cake, and pizza, but also Mexican and Thai food.
Rebecca Waldman, another MCPS junior, has attended the fair every year since she was born. She enjoys seeing new people and appreciates the community-centered environment of the fair, she said.
“It’s a tradition to come every year for my family,” Waldman said. “It’s a fun way to end the summer and come out to a place that we don’t normally go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.