The Montgomery County Board of Education removed the county’s school mask mandate Tuesday, March 8 effective immediately, making mask wearing optional for students and staff.
The Board voted unanimously to lift the mask mandate in the 205 Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS), 15 of which are in the City of Rockville. The decision was upheld after consulting with the Maryland Department of Health, and Maryland State Department of Education according to the MCPS communications director, Chris Cram.
The Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA) expressed concern on behalf of its educators who question their own health and safety, according to a recent statement. Kelly Simonson was originally a full-time teacher, but switched over to substituting at the beginning of the pandemic. She teaches at various schools but commonly works at Magruder High school.
“At Magruder, kids mask pretty well,” said Simonson. “For me personally, I do keep my distance from kids as much as possible. I am 21, and I cannot live the rest of my life like this. When students are not wearing masks, they are opening themselves up to be a vector. Our leadership refused to implement the best practice. I think parents are looking in the wrong direction for blame.”
Cram affirmed mask mandates would be reviewed if it became necessary. “Teachers can wear masks if they still feel uncomfortable,” said Cram.
