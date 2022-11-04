On November 2, 2022, the Montgomery County Council unanimously passed a non-binding resolution that unequivocally condemns anti-Jewish hatred and incorporated an internationally recognized definition of anti-Semitism. This was a wise and important action by the Montgomery County Council—one for which it should be praised.
But why was this widely-reported action news? And why was it necessary? After all, shouldn’t we expect a government agency to condemn anti-Semitism? In fact, shouldn’t we expect all right-thinking people to condemn anti-Semitism? How could an individual or an organization in this day and age oppose a resolution condemning anti-Semitism?
The reason why the Montgomery County Council’s action is so noteworthy, is because more than 30 local and national organizations opposed the resolution. They opposed the resolution purportedly because they did not like the definition of anti-Semitism from the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (“IHRA”) that was part of their resolution. This IHRA definition—which has been adopted by 37 nations, 27 states (including Virginia, the District of Columbia and now, Maryland) and more than 800 governmental bodies, educational institutions and companies—provides examples of what constitutes anti-Semitism. Those examples include statements that the Holocaust did not occur and statements denying that Jewish people have the right to self-determination (that is, the existence of the State of Israel). It was, therefore, not surprising to see prominently numbered among the organizations that opposed the anti-Semitism resolution, groups with long histories of opposing the State of Israel. Groups like the Council on American Islamic Relations, Students for Justice in Palestine and Friends of Sabeel – North America (an organization whose founder has accused Israel of engaging in the “crucification” of Palestinians). Such groups, while purporting to condemn anti-Semitism, claim that their opposition to the resolution reflected a desire not to have included within the definition of anti-Semitism criticism of Israel and its policies.
But there is a long and dangerous history of groups that seek to hide their anti-Jewish hatred by clothing it in opposition to the State of Israel. We don’t have to go much further than Hamas and the founders of the Palestinian Authority. The Hamas Covenant (that is, the formal legal document establishing the existence of the organization) accuses the “Jews” (or “Zionists”) of controlling the world with their money:
“They were behind the French Revolution, the Communist Revolution and most of the revolutions we heard and hear about, here and there. With their money, they formed secret societies, such as Freemasons, Rotary Clubs, and Lions and others in different parts of the world for the purpose of sabotaging societies and achieving Zionists interests. With their money, they were able to control imperialistic countries and instigate them to colonize many countries in order to enable them to exploit their resources and spread corruption there…. [They] formed a League of Nations through which they could rule the world. They were behind World War II, through which they made huge financial gains by trading in armaments, and paved the way for the establishment of their state.”
Hamas Covenant, Article 22
Hamas, of course, has made clear, again and again, that its goal is the destruction of the state of Israel and the extermination of all of the Jews residing there.
And the founding members of what is today known as the Palestinian Authority were very much on the same page. Just before the Six Day War in 1967, when Egypt, Jordan, Syria and Iraq were threatening to destroy the State of Israel, Ahmad Al-Shuqayri, the Chairman of the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO), preached that the upcoming war would result in a juden-frei (Jewish-free) land:
“We shall destroy Israel and its inhabitants and as for survivors—if there are any—that boats are ready to deport them.”
Michael Oren, Six Days of War at 132.
The IHRA definition of anti-Semitism does not prohibit or condemn criticism of the State of Israel. Indeed, the Montgomery County Council resolution explicitly stated that “criticism of Israel government policies or actions does not constitute anti-Semitism”. But the IHRA definition does make clear that applying a double standard to Israel by requiring of it a behavior not expected or demanded of any other democratic nation, is an example of anti-Semitism.
And that is just what many of the groups that opposed Montgomery County anti-Semitism resolution do. They purport to require of Israel that it—alone of all the countries in the world—be perfect. They complain of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians, but ignore the fact that following the founding of the State of Israel, and again after the Six Day War in 1967 War, Arab governments almost uniformly engaged in or supported violence towards, and the expulsion of, the Jewish communities that had existed in those countries for many hundreds of years. Here is a graphic from the Wall Street Journal contrasting pre-1948 Jewish populations in Arab countries with those numbers just a few years ago.
This stark decrease in the Jewish population of Arab countries contrasts sharply with the growth in the population of Palestinian Arabs in both the State of Israel (where they are citizens) and in Judea and Samaria.
So when someone comes to you and tells you that they do not hate Jews, they are just exercising the right to criticize the State of Israel, take a close look at the nature of that criticism. Take a close look at whether they are treating Israel differently than other countries around the world. And if they are singling out Israel for disparate treatment and criticism, then you should wonder, I suggest, why that is so.
And because the Montgomery County Council stood up and, in the face of these lobbying efforts, condemned anti-Semitism in all its forms, its praiseworthy actions are news.
