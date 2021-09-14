ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 10, 2021— The Montgomery County Council issued the following statement in remembrance of the events of September 11, 2001:
“Twenty years ago 2,977 people lost their lives after an unprecedented terrorist attack shattered the peaceful morning of September 11, 2001. As we mark this somber anniversary, we remember those lost, including eleven people who called Montgomery County home.
“On this solemn anniversary, we join all Americans in remembering each of the lives lost that day—lives of accomplishment, contribution and promise. Each loss leaves a wound in the hearts of families and friends that can never be fully healed. Though two decades have passed, we continue to feel the impact of these events and reflect on the ways in which they have shaped our community.
“All of us remember all too vividly where we were on that day, as well as the deep sense of sadness, fear and shock that suddenly surrounded our lives. We were changed forever in this moment.
“Today, we offer our comfort to the families who still mourn. We will never forget the darkest day in our country’s history, but most importantly we must continue to stand with our heroes—fallen and living—as well as their families. We continue to honor the first responders who bravely fought to save as many lives as possible and we must remind ourselves and future generations of the significance of these events. As long as we keep the meaning of this day of remembrance in our hearts, we will meet the challenges that lie ahead.”
###
A remembrance will take place at 11 a.m. on September 10, 2021 in Courthouse Park in Rockville, Maryland. During the ceremony, members of the community will honor these 11 Montgomery County residents who lost their lives on that day:
William Edward Caswell, Dr. Gerald Paul Fisher, Capt. Lawrence D. Getzfred, Michele M. Heidenberger, Angela Marie Houtz, Teddington Hamm Moy, Lt. Darin H. Pontell, Scott A. Powell, Todd Hayes Reuben, Patricia J. Statz, and Ernest M. Willcher.
