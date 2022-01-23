ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 21, 2022—The Montgomery County Council issued the following statement about today's shooting at Col. Zadok Magruder High School in Derwood, Maryland.
“All the members of the Council are heartbroken by the senseless shooting at Magruder High School. We wish the student who was shot and seriously injured a full and swift recovery. We are also thinking of the student’s family members, friends and the entire Magruder High School community. In addition, we are thankful for the school personnel and all the first responders who arrived quickly to provide emergency medical care to the seriously injured student and ensured that all other students were safe.
“While we know that Montgomery County Public Schools will provide counseling and other support services to students and staff during the coming days, we also encourage young people, their parents and MCPS staff to also take advantage of the services offered by Montgomery County government and our community partners."
