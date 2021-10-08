The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) will adjust Ride On bus schedules to 64 routes starting Sunday, Oct. 10, to increase overall service and improve efficiency. The changes reflect the continuing shift of resources toward schedule patterns prior to the COVID-19 health crisis.
Additionally, extra trips will be added to 25 higher ridership routes and service after midnight will be reinstated for all routes which operated those hours prior to the COVID-19 health crisis.
Ridership data and on-time performance are monitored regularly to identify routes that could achieve more efficiency with schedule updates. The information led to the routes that will have schedule changes starting Oct. 10.
Routes that will have schedule changes and some improved frequencies include:
Flash Blue Schedule, Flash Orange Weekday Schedule, Flash Weekend/Holiday Schedule, 1, 2, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 20, 23,
25, 26, 29, 30, 33, 34, 36, 37, 38, 39, 41, 42, 43, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60, 61, 63, 64, 65, 67, 70, 71, 73, 74, 75, 76, 78, 79,
81, 83, 90, 96, 97, 98, 100 and 101.
“Many of our residents rely on public transportation and it is important that we are continually evaluating service needs to ensure coverage,” said County Marc Executive Elrich. “Our residents are still feeling the impacts of the COVID-19 epidemic, and I am pleased that my recommendation of extending free bus service until at least Jan. 1 was approved by Council last week. I encourage everyone to utilize our bus service as a safe, environmentally friendly and free way to get around the County.”
Riders can get trip planning information and real time County bus information by downloading the free Ride On Real Time app on their mobile phone or visiting the website here.
For the first time since the pandemic, printed schedules and timetables will be available and distributed, in addition to electronic versions. The new timetables show a start date of Sept. 26, although the schedule changes will go into effect on Oct. 10.
“Adjusting our bus routes allows us to better meet the needs of our residents based on our usage rates,” said MCDOT Director Chris Conklin. “We aim to reduce wait times and make sure we have the expansion of services in place to better service our communities as ridership returns. Ridership is up to about 60 percent of pre-pandemic numbers and we expect that to continue to rise.”
All County-operated transit services remain free of charge at least through Jan. 1, 2022.
For the safety of Ride On customers and employees, all riders using MCDOT’s public transportation system—including all Ride On buses, the Flash, and Flex—must wear face coverings for the duration of their trips as required by the Federal masking mandate. All buses have a supply of face coverings for riders who cannot provide their own. Bus interiors will continue to be cleaned by the County’s Department of General Services twice daily with hospital-grade viral disinfectant. Bus filter and ventilation systems are treated each night with a disinfectant.
For the most up to date service information, riders should follow @RideOnMCT on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. In addition, information is available at rideonbus.com, on the or by subscribing to “Ride On Services” email alerts. Riders also can receive text alerts by texting MONTGOMERY RIDEON to 468311.
For department updates, follow @MCDOTNow on Twitter, visit the department website at montgomerycountymd.gov/mcdot, and subscribe to MCDOT’s ‘Go Montgomery!’ newsletter.
