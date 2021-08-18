The Montgomery County Education Association is dedicated to providing excellent educational opportunities to students in a safe teaching and learning environment. We recognize that students learn best in person, and are eager to return to our schools. We also recognize that vaccination against the coronavirus is the best way to prevent COVID-19 infections and slow the spread.
MCEA fully supports the MCPS guidance on masking and vaccinations, namely that masks are required at all times in school buildings for both vaccinated and unvaccinated folks, and that educators must show proof of vaccination or be tested weekly.
We also support a continued focus on other mitigation strategies such as masks, ventilation, hand-washing, and social distancing as recommended by our county Health Officer and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. We are confident that these measures, taken together, will allow us to have the safest possible return to in-person learning in Montgomery County.
